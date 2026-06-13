Serena Williams to team up with Karolina Muchova in Berlin doubles

Berlin, Germany - Serena Williams , on the comeback trail nearly four years after retiring, will partner Czech Karolina Muchova in the doubles at next week's Berlin Open grass court tournament.

Karolina Muchova (l.) and Serena Williams will team up for doubles at the Berlin Open. © Collage: RICH STORRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

"We're going to play doubles. I'm pretty excited about it, it doesn't happen every day that such an amazing athlete, not only in tennis but overall in sport asks you to play tennis with her. I hope it's going to be fun," Muchova told a press conference in Berlin on Saturday.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, had retired after the 2022 US Open.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old won her first doubles match at the Queen's Club in London alongside Canadian Victoria Mboko.

Mboko then injured her left knee, forcing her to retire from the singles and the doubles.

The 29-year-old Muchova, ranked 10th in the world, was runner-up at the 2023 French Open singles tournament.