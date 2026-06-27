Venus Williams gushes about "very special" Wimbledon reunion with sister Serena: "So ready to go!"

London, UK - Venus Williams is relishing the "very special" opportunity to reunite with her sister Serena Williams in the Wimbledon doubles.

Serena Williams (l) and Venus Williams (r) look on during a changeover against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic during the Women’s Doubles First Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open on September 1, 2022 in New York. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A decade on from winning the last of their six Wimbledon doubles titles together, the American siblings will be back on court at the All England Club next week.

After receiving a wild card following Serena's sensational return from four years in retirement, the pair will take on Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra in the first round.

"It's very special indeed. We have had quite a history here, and it's nice to be back in 2026, so ready to go," Venus told reporters on Saturday.

Venus (46) plays only intermittently on the WTA Tour in the twilight of her career, while Serena (44) is taking tentative steps in her unexpected comeback.

It seemed they had played together for the last time when Serena retired following the 2022 US Open, saying she was "evolving away" from tennis.

But, motivated by a desire to play in front of her two young daughters, Serena is back on the circuit, playing doubles at Queen's Club with Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova in the Berlin Open.

She will also play singles at Wimbledon for the first time since her US Open farewell.

"I'm excited we're playing together, and I can't wait until we hit the courts," Venus said. "As soon as she wanted to play doubles and we were playing doubles, that's how it works."

Venus won five Wimbledon singles titles between 2000 and 2008, while Serena has lifted the trophy seven times at the All England Club.

Serena will take on Australian world number 53 Maya Joint in the first round as she bids for a 24th Grand Slam singles title and first since the 2017 Australian Open.

Doubts remain about how well Serena will be able to compete in singles after so long away from the top level.