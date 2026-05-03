Shakira thrills 2 million fans on Brazil's Copacabana beach for historic concert

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Latin pop queen Shakira delighted crowds of two million that packed Rio's famed Copacabana beach under a full moon Saturday, delivering fan-favorite hits and words of love for Brazil.

Colombian singer Shakira performs during a free concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. © PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP

The 49-year-old Colombian superstar took the stage dressed in Brazil's national colors shortly after 11 PM, more than an hour behind schedule, heralded by drones overhead forming the image of a she-wolf – Shakira's nickname.

"Brazil, I love you! It's magical to think that here we are, millions of souls together, ready to sing, dance, be moved, and remind the world what really matters," Shakira told the crowd in Portuguese.

"Two million people. The she-wolf made history in Rio," city mayor Eduardo Cavaliere wrote on X, citing the official tourism body.

The beach has hosted the biggest divas in pop in recent years, with Madonna striking a pose for 1.6 million in 2024 and Lady Gaga singing her greatest hits to 2.1 million fans last year.

aShakira on Saturday performed hits such as Hips Don't Lie, La Bicicleta, La Tortura, and Estoy Aqui on a huge stage outside the legendary Copacabana Hotel, measuring 14,500 square feet.