"Sporty Spice" Mel C weds Chris Dingwall – but one Spice Girl was missing from her big day!
Cumbria, UK – Singer Melanie C tied the knot with her partner, Chris Dingwall, over the weekend!
On July 18, the 52-year-old singer said "I do" to the Australian actor during an intimate ceremony attended by their loved ones.
Per Vogue, the spouses wed at a friend's secluded, lakeside property, The Country House, in Cumbria.
The ceremony was attended by Melanie's closest friends, including her bandmates: Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell‑Horner, and Melanie B, while her 17-year-old daughter Scarlett served as her bridesmaid.
Yet one Spice Girl was missing from the wedding: Victoria "Posh" Beckham, who's currently attending the FIFA World Cup with her husband, David.
Victoria Beckham designed special dress for Mel C's wedding day
Though Posh Spice wasn't able to be there physically for her longtime friend, she was still present at the nuptials!
For her special day, Mel wore a strapless, white silk dress crafted by the fashion designer for the bride.
An insider shared with The Daily Mail, "It was a gift from Victoria; they are really close. Victoria would have loved to have been there if she could."
Another source close to the 52-year-old explained, "She was sad she couldn't be there because she's in the US with David and, of course, the World Cup plans had been set for a long time.
They added, "But she was wishing her all the best from afar for Mel's special day."
Mel met her now‑husband in 2023 through the dating app, Raya, and went public with their romance a year a later.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire