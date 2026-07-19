"Sporty Spice" Mel C weds Chris Dingwall – but one Spice Girl was missing from her big day!

By Elyse Johnson,  Franka Wolf

Cumbria, UK – Singer Melanie C tied the knot with her partner, Chris Dingwall, over the weekend!

Melanie Chisholm – AKA Mel C – wed Australian actor-model Chris Dingwall (l) on July 18 in Cumbria.
Melanie Chisholm – AKA Mel C – wed Australian actor-model Chris Dingwall (l) on July 18 in Cumbria.  © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On July 18, the 52-year-old singer said "I do" to the Australian actor during an intimate ceremony attended by their loved ones.

Per Vogue, the spouses wed at a friend's secluded, lakeside property, The Country House, in Cumbria.

The ceremony was attended by Melanie's closest friends, including her bandmates: Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell‑Horner, and Melanie B, while her 17-year-old daughter Scarlett served as her bridesmaid.

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Yet one Spice Girl was missing from the wedding: Victoria "Posh" Beckham, who's currently attending the FIFA World Cup with her husband, David.

Mel C (l) and her partner Chris Dingwall said “I do."
Mel C (l) and her partner Chris Dingwall said “I do."  © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Victoria Beckham designed special dress for Mel C's wedding day

(From l to r) The Spice Girls in 1998: Victoria Beckham, Melanie B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell‑Horner.
(From l to r) The Spice Girls in 1998: Victoria Beckham, Melanie B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell‑Horner.  © picture-alliance / dpa | Sean_Dempsey

Though Posh Spice wasn't able to be there physically for her longtime friend, she was still present at the nuptials!

For her special day, Mel wore a strapless, white silk dress crafted by the fashion designer for the bride.

An insider shared with The Daily Mail, "It was a gift from Victoria; they are really close. Victoria would have loved to have been there if she could."

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Another source close to the 52-year-old explained, "She was sad she couldn't be there because she's in the US with David and, of course, the World Cup plans had been set for a long time.

They added, "But she was wishing her all the best from afar for Mel's special day."

Mel met her now‑husband in 2023 through the dating app, Raya, and went public with their romance a year a later.

Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

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