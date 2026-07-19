"Sporty Spice" Mel C weds Chris Dingwall – but one Spice Girl was missing from her big day!

Cumbria, UK – Singer Melanie C tied the knot with her partner, Chris Dingwall, over the weekend!

Melanie Chisholm – AKA Mel C – wed Australian actor-model Chris Dingwall (l) on July 18 in Cumbria. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On July 18, the 52-year-old singer said "I do" to the Australian actor during an intimate ceremony attended by their loved ones.

Per Vogue, the spouses wed at a friend's secluded, lakeside property, The Country House, in Cumbria.

The ceremony was attended by Melanie's closest friends, including her bandmates: Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell‑Horner, and Melanie B, while her 17-year-old daughter Scarlett served as her bridesmaid.

Yet one Spice Girl was missing from the wedding: Victoria "Posh" Beckham, who's currently attending the FIFA World Cup with her husband, David.