Stephen Colbert joined by Paul McCartney and more in emotional Late Show swansong

New York, New York - Paul McCartney led an all- star lineup for the final episode of The Late Show as Stephen Colbert bowed out after CBS canceled his show as the broadcaster courted President Donald Trump.

People hold signs supporting Stephen Colbert outside the Ed Sullivan Theater ahead of the taping of the final episode of The Late Show after 32 years on air, in New York on May 21, 2026. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

But one A-lister who eluded the comic to the end was the pope, whom Colbert, a devout Catholic, had long touted as his dream guest.

"The pope, who was definitely my guest tonight, has canceled," Colbert joked, blaming a dispute over hotdogs before McCartney appeared to rapturous cheers.

The show, which Colbert has hosted since 2015, was axed after he mocked the broadcaster for a $16 million settlement with Trump for allegedly "maliciously" editing an interview with his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris.

Colbert called it a "big fat bribe."

CBS has insisted the decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the ratings leader in the time slot, was purely financial – and that it was a coincidence the move came as CBS parent company Paramount lobbied for government approval of its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

Around that time, CBS brought in Bari Weiss, a right-wing journalist without significant TV experience, to run its news division.

In the weeks leading to Thursday's curtain call, 62-year-old Colbert has at times cut a subdued figure, lacking some of his usual cheerful flair.

On Thursday, he told the audience that "we were here to field the news with you, and I don't know about you, but I sure have felt it."