Stephen Colbert to reunite late-night's "Strike Force Five" ahead of finale show
New York, New York - The Late Show host Stephen Colbert will be reuniting with a number of his fellow late-night hosts as his show prepares to come to an end.
According to Deadline, on the Monday, May 11 episode of The Late Show, Colbert will have on the "Strike Force Five" group he is a part of alongside Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers.
The group previously hosted a podcast together in 2023, which revolved around the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
They are also all outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, regularly using their shows to slam his policies and administration – facing the politician's wrath in response.
Colbert's show, which is scheduled to end on May 21, was cancelled shortly after he blasted parent company Paramount's $16 million legal settlement with Trump as "a big fat bribe."
CBS, the network that hosts his show, has insisted the cancellation was a "financial" decision.
Most recently, Kimmel – who Trump has gone after multiple times – has been facing backlash for a joke he made prior to the shooting at the recent White House Correspondents' Dinner.
On May 14, Colbert is also scheduled to host his Late Show predecessor, David Letterman, who has argued CBS is "lying weasles" over their claims about Colbert's cancellation.
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