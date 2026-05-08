Stephen Colbert to reunite late-night's "Strike Force Five" ahead of finale show

New York, New York - The Late Show host Stephen Colbert will be reuniting with a number of his fellow late-night hosts as his show prepares to come to an end.

Comedian Stephen Colbert will reportedly be hosting his "Strike Force Five" group on Monday's episode of his soon-to-end Late Show. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Deadline, on the Monday, May 11 episode of The Late Show, Colbert will have on the "Strike Force Five" group he is a part of alongside Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers.

The group previously hosted a podcast together in 2023, which revolved around the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

They are also all outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, regularly using their shows to slam his policies and administration – facing the politician's wrath in response.

Colbert's show, which is scheduled to end on May 21, was cancelled shortly after he blasted parent company Paramount's $16 million legal settlement with Trump as "a big fat bribe."

CBS, the network that hosts his show, has insisted the cancellation was a "financial" decision.

Most recently, Kimmel – who Trump has gone after multiple times – has been facing backlash for a joke he made prior to the shooting at the recent White House Correspondents' Dinner.