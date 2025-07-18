Stephen Colbert makes emotional announcement about the future of CBS' The Late Show

New York, New York - Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, long a staple of late-night television , will come to an end in 2026, the comedian and network CBS said on Thursday.

Audience members line up outside of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City. © John Nacion / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Next year will be our last season," the host announced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to boos and shouts of disbelief. "The network will be ending the show in May (2026)."

CBS called the cancellation "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," and said in a statement the move was "not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at (parent company) Paramount."

Paramount, CBS' parent company, reached a $16-million settlement with President Donald Trump this month in a lawsuit the entertainment giant described as meritless.

The company is seeking to close its $8 billion merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which needs federal government approval.

Trump had sued Paramount for $20 billion, alleging that CBS News' 60 Minutes program deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 election rival, Kamala Harris, in her favor.

Colbert, an outspoken critic of Trump, described the settlement as "a big fat bribe" on his show this week. He said on Thursday the cancellation was not just the end of his show but the end of The Late Show franchise on CBS.

"I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away," he said.