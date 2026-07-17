Stephen Colbert's Melania Trump impersonator reveals she was forced to move after becoming a MAGA target

New York, New York - Laura Benanti , the comedian who regularly impersonated First Lady Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, recently revealed that her comedy bits came at a hefty price.

In a recent interview, comedian Laura Benanti (r) claimed to have been doxxed by MAGA supporters for her impression of Melania Trump (l) on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview on The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi podcast, Benanti revealed that a MAGA supporter had doxxed her – a term used to describe an individual's personal information being shared online without their consent.

"This right-wing psychopath sent an email blast to all of his people... [calling out] not only my impression, but things I had said and political organizations I was a part of," Benanti said.

"He was like, 'Let her know what you think of her.' And then put my f**king address."

As a consequence of the doxxing campaign, Benanti said that she had been forced to uproot her family for their safety.

This precaution became necessary after an incident that occurred where "someone took a picture of me walking my daughter to school."

She explained the messy fallout of this on the podcast: "We had to move from our apartment that we owned into a rental, and then the pandemic happened. We moved to New Jersey. So we were paying f**king rent and a mortgage."

Per The Daily Beast, Benanti played Melania on Colbert's show three times in 2025 and twice this year before the show was canceled by CBS.

She went on to say that, after her information was leaked, she considered not returning to the show. The comedian admitted that, if she had known the backlash would be this severe beforehand, she would not have done the impersonation at all.

In conclusion, Benanti insisted that "political satire is a public service," adding, "I can't tell you the amount of people who come up to me who are like, 'Thank you, I need that.'"