Chris Brown drags Zara Larsson into album drama after she calls him an "abuser"

Los Angeles, California - After the release of his new album , Chris Brown received a lot of criticism. As a result, the R&B artist defended himself online and countered with some fierce words – with rising pop star Zara Larsson taking center stage.

Chris Brown has caused quite a stir with his new album, BROWN. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Last week, the 37-year-old marked his comeback with the release of 27 new tracks.

However, Brown probably didn't expect his new album to be anything but a career boost.

The response to his new record, BROWN, was overwhelmingly negative. Fans argued on social media that the songs all sounded the same, while music platform Pitchfork gave it a scathing 1.4 out of 10 stars.

"Chris Brown's soulless, hit-chasing new album doesn't justify his return to the public eye," the site declared.

The harsh criticism was not without consequences: according to the Daily Mail, Brown dropped some emotional reactions to the feedback via his Instagram.

"We ain't stopping," he said in a viral post. "I know who my fans is, and I know exactly who's hearing this album."

At the same time, Brown took some shots at other famous musicians – namely, a certain Swedish blonde.

"If you're not my fan, I don't want you to listen to my s**t. Go listen to motherf**king Zara Larsson or somebody," he added.

The mention of the 28-year-old is no coincidence, as Larsson previously called out Brown for his violent past.