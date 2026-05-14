Chris Brown drags Zara Larsson into album drama after she calls him an "abuser"
Los Angeles, California - After the release of his new album, Chris Brown received a lot of criticism. As a result, the R&B artist defended himself online and countered with some fierce words – with rising pop star Zara Larsson taking center stage.
Last week, the 37-year-old marked his comeback with the release of 27 new tracks.
However, Brown probably didn't expect his new album to be anything but a career boost.
The response to his new record, BROWN, was overwhelmingly negative. Fans argued on social media that the songs all sounded the same, while music platform Pitchfork gave it a scathing 1.4 out of 10 stars.
"Chris Brown's soulless, hit-chasing new album doesn't justify his return to the public eye," the site declared.
The harsh criticism was not without consequences: according to the Daily Mail, Brown dropped some emotional reactions to the feedback via his Instagram.
"We ain't stopping," he said in a viral post. "I know who my fans is, and I know exactly who's hearing this album."
At the same time, Brown took some shots at other famous musicians – namely, a certain Swedish blonde.
"If you're not my fan, I don't want you to listen to my s**t. Go listen to motherf**king Zara Larsson or somebody," he added.
The mention of the 28-year-old is no coincidence, as Larsson previously called out Brown for his violent past.
Chris Brown hits back at critics of his new album: "We kickin' they a**"
As she told Cosmopolitan, the Lush Life singer had explained that there are certain artists she's blocked on Spotify and said that "all of them are, like, abusers."
"You certainly wouldn't find a Chris Brown song. Bye!" she said.
Larsson was referring to Brown's history of violence, including a 2009 incident after which he pleaded guilty to felony assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.
Since then, he has been accused by numerous other individuals of physical assault, including an allegation of rape.
In the same post referencing Larsson, Brown took on a defiant tone as he promised, "We kickin' they a**, goddammit. "We ain't lettin' up. I'mma keep my foot on they neck and we ain't stopping."
Despite the heated debate surrounding his new album, the singer is sticking to his work. Brown is already embarking on a world tour this summer, but it remains to be seen how his new songs will be received in a live setting.
Cover photo: Fotomontage/HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP/THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP