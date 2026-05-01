Sydney Sweeney drops PDA-filled snaps with Scooter Braun from Stagecoach

Indio, California - Sydney Sweeney proved she's head over heels for Scooter Braun with a new photo dump from their time at Stagecoach.

Sydney Sweeney has shared some new footage from her time at Stagecoach with boyfriend Scooter Braun. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

The 28-year-old dropped a slideshow to her Instagram on Friday with the caption, "cowboy kind of weekend."

The post kicked off with a snap of Sydney posing alongside the 44-year-old music executive as he held onto her leg.

Elsewhere in the post, the lovebirds smiled together in several black-and-white photobooth snaps, while another photo showed the Euphoria star wrapped up in Scooter's arms during a performance.

This is the first time Scooter has appeared on Sydney's main Instagram feed since they started dating, though they both posted a photo together to their stories last month.

The Housemaid star first sparked romance rumors with Scooter last September, and by December, sources dished that the two were getting "serious."

"Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great," an insider told People at the time.

The former talent manager was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three kids, until 2021.