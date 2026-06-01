Sydney Sweeney recaps Euphoria season 3 in sassy goodbye post

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney hit back at her critics with rare, behind-the-scenes snaps following the Euphoria series finale!

Sydney Sweeney reflected on her time as Cassie Howard on Euphoria with never-before-seen pics that she dropped on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Sydney_Sweeney

The 28-year-old reflected on her chapter as Cassie Howard in a new post on Sunday, which ended with a clap back to the controversy over her nude scenes in the HBO drama.

Sydney's first pic showed a bloodied Cassie with her doomed husband, Nate (played by Jacob Elordi), on their wedding night.

The carousel of snaps also showed The Housemaid star in her doggy get-up, along with BTS shots featuring her co-stars Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow and a photo of Sydney posing with a yellow python.

She coyly captioned the post, "it's called… acting," which seems like a dig towards the online hate the White Lotus alum has gotten over her controversial scenes.

Euphoria's third season saw Cassie venturing into the world of OnlyFans to pay off Nate's debt, which led to a few X-rated moments, including a particularly raunchy scene with Homer Gere.

Additionally, it was rumored that Sydney was feuding with Zendaya over the former's "good genes" ad for American Eagle.