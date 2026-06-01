Euphoria finale divides fans over Zendaya's fate as HBO reveals show's future

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's pivotal role as Rue Bennett has come to a shocking end on the series finale for Euphoria!

Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, met a tragic ending on Euphoria series finale that has divided fans. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Warning, spoilers ahead!

The provocative HBO show officially concluded on Sunday, and its ending has left fans with mixed emotions.

In Euphoria's penultimate episode, Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs met a grisly demise after being buried alive and bitten by a rattlesnake, all because he owed over $1 million to loan sharks.

Yet things got even darker in the finale, as Zendaya's character was killed off by overdosing on laced pills given to her by Alamo Brown.

Though Rue's death is avenged, long-standing fans are debating over the main star's tragic fate, plus creator Sam Levinson's official confirmation that season 3 is the end of the show!