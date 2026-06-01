Euphoria finale divides fans over Zendaya's fate as HBO reveals show's future
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya's pivotal role as Rue Bennett has come to a shocking end on the series finale for Euphoria!
Warning, spoilers ahead!
The provocative HBO show officially concluded on Sunday, and its ending has left fans with mixed emotions.
In Euphoria's penultimate episode, Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs met a grisly demise after being buried alive and bitten by a rattlesnake, all because he owed over $1 million to loan sharks.
Yet things got even darker in the finale, as Zendaya's character was killed off by overdosing on laced pills given to her by Alamo Brown.
Though Rue's death is avenged, long-standing fans are debating over the main star's tragic fate, plus creator Sam Levinson's official confirmation that season 3 is the end of the show!
Fans react to Euphoria's finale as Sam Levinson defends Rue's death
During a behind-the-scenes look at the finale, the director defended killing off Rue as an "honest" conclusion.
"It just felt like the honest ending. The honest ending is that people like Rue don't make it," Levinson shared per People.
He continued, "People relapse. They f**k up. They're not ready to get clean. And they weren't dying like they are now, with the influx of fentanyl into this country."
The 41-year-old reflected on his own struggles with addiction, adding that he wanted to tell this story for the late Angus Cloud and others "who weren't granted a second chance."
While some fans agreed with Levinson's sentiments on Rue's fate, others have slammed the filmmaker for delivering an underwhelming finale season and the treatment of Zendaya's character.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media