Sydney Sweeney shares rare glimpse at Scooter Braun romance during Aussie vacay

Australia - Sydney Sweeney went Down Under with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, while filming her next movie !

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun (r.) took over Australia while the Euphoria star film's the live-action Gundam movie. © Screenshot/Instagram/@Sydney_Sweeney

The Euphoria star dropped some footage from her romantic vacay with the music executive on Wednesday via her Instagram story.

The clip, which was set to Who You Share it With by Layu, featured the lovebirds smooching in front of a sunset on a beach.

Sydney and Scooter then filmed themselves singing and dancing together before the video cut to the pair holding hands in a helicopter as they flew over what appeared to be the Great Barrier Reef.

More touching moments showed the two matching in Hamilton Island hoodies, petting a koala, going scuba diving, and dancing in a living room.

The Housemaid actor and the 44-year-old were spotted arriving in the land Down Under earlier this month as Sydney prepares to film the live-action Gundam flick.