Empire State Building "something blue" for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

New York, New York - The Empire State Building was lit up in bright blue to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Friday.

The Empire State Building was lit up in blue on Friday night to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden. © Collage: AFP/Angela Weiss & AFP/Charly Triballeau

After Swift and Kelce's landmark wedding was finally confirmed, and their marriage announced on Friday, it wasn't long before one particularly important part of their ceremony became lit up the New York City skyline.

As fans gathered across Manhattan, conglomerating outside the storied MSG arena where Swift's star-studded and glamorous wedding was being held, the Empire State Building lit up the sky with a bright blue light.

It wasn't long before it was confirmed, the building's Empire State Building Observation Deck's official X profile writing, alongside a video of the iconic building: "Her something blue."

While they didn't mention her by name, it was clear who the video, the blue lights, and the message had been for.

It's unclear whether the blue lights came as an unsolicited tribute to Swift by the building's management, or whether it had been organized by the celebrity couple themselves.

Swift and Kelce's wedding was packed full of celebrities and saw at least 1000 guests attend in total. It was all organized under secrecy, with each attendee believed to have signed a nondisclosure agreement.