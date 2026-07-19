Sydney Sweeney accused of shading Taylor Swift with new lingerie drop!

Los Angeles, California - Et, tu Sydney? Sydney Sweeney seemingly threw a subtle dig at Taylor Swift – is there a feud brewing between the A-list ladies?

Sydney Sweeney (r) has been called "messy" by Taylor Swift's fans for seemingly shading the Grammy winner with her new lingerie line. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Euphoria alum sent Swifties into a frenzy with a new Instagram story promoting her new line of panties from her brand, SYRN.

The post featured an up-close look at the new item that was embroidered with the words "but daddy I love him."

Sydney teased in the post, "panty packs with some of my lil sayings hehehe."

The phrase is from the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid, yet eagle-eyed Swifties noted that the saying is also the title of a track on the Grammy-winning artist's Tortured Poets Department album.

Prior to Sydney's alleged shade, there haven't been any reports of a feud brewing between her and the Fearless hitmaker – are Taylor's fans reaching with their assumptions?

Now, The Housemaid actor is dating the Enchanted singer's infamous nemesis, Scooter Braun, and neither Sydney nor her boyfriend were invited to Taylor's lavish nuptials to Travis Kelce.