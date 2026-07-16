Actor Eric Stonestreet spills secrets from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: "It was awesome"

Los Angeles, California - Eric Stonestreet can't stop gushing over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden ceremony and dished about how the A-list spouses treated their guests!

Eric Stonestreet (r) gave some insight into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's (l) July 3 wedding and the great lengths the couple went to make their guests feel normal at the ceremony. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & Dominik Bindl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 54-year-old actor told People that the wedding of the year was indeed "awesome," sharing, "I mean, I think you've read everything that there is to be said about it."

Eric, who attended the nuptials with his wife Lindsay Schweitzer, explained, "We were just very conscious of being respectful to the couple."

"I didn't want to peep before. I didn't want to peep after. And then once people started putting stuff out there, of course we were proud to be invited," he continued.

The Modern Family alum previously confirmed via Instagram that he and his "hot" spouse attended the pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs athlete's July 3 event, writing, "I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night."