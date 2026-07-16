Actor Eric Stonestreet spills secrets from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: "It was awesome"
Los Angeles, California - Eric Stonestreet can't stop gushing over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden ceremony and dished about how the A-list spouses treated their guests!
The 54-year-old actor told People that the wedding of the year was indeed "awesome," sharing, "I mean, I think you've read everything that there is to be said about it."
Eric, who attended the nuptials with his wife Lindsay Schweitzer, explained, "We were just very conscious of being respectful to the couple."
"I didn't want to peep before. I didn't want to peep after. And then once people started putting stuff out there, of course we were proud to be invited," he continued.
The Modern Family alum previously confirmed via Instagram that he and his "hot" spouse attended the pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs athlete's July 3 event, writing, "I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night."
Eric Stonestreet says Taylor and Travis created "normalcy" for their guests
Eric dished that he and Lindsey are "so happy" for Taylor because of the "kind of human being Travis" is, and added that they were "excited to celebrate their love with them and a few other people in New York City."
As for his "favorite moment" from the All Too Well hitmaker's wedding, Eric revealed, "They created a place that they could have the normalcy that they deserve."
The Identity Thief actor added, "And it just happened to be at Madison Square Garden with security making sure everybody was safe and good, and they could just have a night for themselves."
Eric concluded, "I really thought of it as what a gift they gave to us too. It's one thing nobody's talking about is what a gesture it was to those people that they invited and to welcome us and to provide such an incredible night and then to provide such incredible generous donations to charities in New York and Kansas City and everywhere else."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & Dominik Bindl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP