Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married! New details confirmed

New York, New York - Global pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL athlete Travis Kelce, whose lavish wedding has drawn hundreds of celebrities to New York, have officially married, a representative for the singer said Friday.

Signs celebrating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage with the words "Just&t married" appear in New York City on July 3, 2026. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

"Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis's Best Man," Swift's longstanding publicist Tree Paine said in a statement.

"The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."