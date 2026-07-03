Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guest list stuns as Stevie Nicks rumors swirl

New York, New York - The guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored Madison Square Garden wedding celebration is officially no longer a blank space, as an A-list crowd of close friends, family, and superstar athletes descends on the New York City venue.

Actor Jason Sudeikis (l.) arrives at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026, for what many believe to be the wedding celebration for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. © Collage: KENA BETANCUR/PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

Amid fierce wedding bell speculation, Madison Square Garden has become the center of Swifties' attention as a star-studded guest list arrived in droves for Swift and Kelce's rumored Friday night event that The New York Times reports may include a performance by Swift and music legend Stevie Nicks.

While the guest list has been a talking point since the couple's 2025 engagement, many on social media seem stunned by the mix of stars showing up at MSG. Once fans spotted Swift's childhood best friend, Abigail, and the singer's longtime publicist, Tree Paine, seemingly heading to the Garden on Friday, it became evident that this event was far more than just a casual holiday weekend gathering.

Ross Travis, Kelce's best friend, was reportedly seen leaving a hotel for the event, as was one of Kelce's good friends and Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Kareem Hunt, along with Selena Gomez, musician and longtime friend of Swift, Ed Sheeran, and his wife, Cherry Seaborn. Fan-favorite Eras Tour dancer Kam Saunders also showed up, per social media reports.

But the jaw-dropping guest list for the top-secret event that is rumored to have started at the Garden didn't end there.