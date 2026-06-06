Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's surprising New York City wedding venue revealed!
New York, New York - Here's the latest tea on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly bringing their love story to Madison Square Garden!
Per TMZ, the Wildest Dreams hitmaker will marry the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at "The World's Most Famous Arena" on July 3.
Insiders tattled that the wedding will see around 1,100 to 1,200 people, and Taylor and Travis have taken extreme measures to make sure everything stays airtight.
Apparently, the couple – who announced their engagement last August – have been communicating with invitees by text rather than sending any physical invitations.
Meanwhile, another source told Page Six that "privacy" was the "number one importance to them both," which is why they chose MSG.
Additionally, the future spouses plan on taking advantage of the arena's multiple entrances and may have guests arrive in blacked-out buses.
Rumors have been swirling that NYC will be where the pair say "I do" – but will fans be able to get a glimpse the anticipated nuptials?
So far, the guest reportedly includes T-Swift's BFFs Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, who will also serve as bridesmaids.
Cover photo: Collage: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP