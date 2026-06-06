Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's surprising New York City wedding venue revealed!

New York, New York - Here's the latest tea on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly bringing their love story to Madison Square Garden!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (r.) are said to be taken over Madison Square Garden for their upcoming nuptials this summer. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TMZ, the Wildest Dreams hitmaker will marry the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at "The World's Most Famous Arena" on July 3.

Insiders tattled that the wedding will see around 1,100 to 1,200 people, and Taylor and Travis have taken extreme measures to make sure everything stays airtight.

Apparently, the couple – who announced their engagement last August – have been communicating with invitees by text rather than sending any physical invitations.

Meanwhile, another source told Page Six that "privacy" was the "number one importance to them both," which is why they chose MSG.

Additionally, the future spouses plan on taking advantage of the arena's multiple entrances and may have guests arrive in blacked-out buses.