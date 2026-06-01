Taylor Swift (finally) reveals details of Toy Story 5 collaboration!

Los Angeles, California - After several viral teases, Taylor Swift has revealed the details of her musical collaboration with Disney and Pixar for the new Toy Story sequel!

Taylor Swift has penned an original song for Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 5, which hits theaters on June 19. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Screenshot/X/@taylorswift13

On Monday, a new countdown on Taylor's official website ended at 2:00 PM ET, revealing a new single available for purchase on CD.

The track is called I Knew It, I Knew You and is described as a new original song from the 36-year-old pop star for Toy Story 5, which hits movie theaters on June 19.

Also available are two alternate versions of the single – a piano version and an acoustic version – which both feature unique artwork.

The CDs are only available through Wednesday at 1:59 PM ET – or while supplies last.

On Instagram, Taylor confirmed that the new song will be released on Friday.

"I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie," she wrote.

"I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"

The Grammy winner has also updated her social media profile picture to one of herself lying on the grass surrounded by yellow and pink tulips.