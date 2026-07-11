Taylor Swift paid NYC $160,000 for a wedding permit, Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals

New York, New York - Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for a New York City permit to hold her blockbuster wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden this month, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday.

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City. © Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mamdani told reporters that the billionaire pop singer covered the bill for this month's star-studded extravaganza when asked if Swift would pay back the city for police overtime related to the ceremony.

"Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event," Mamdani said.

fSwift's wedding, which took place over two days in Manhattan, drew hundreds of celebrities and involved a large deployment of police officers who shut down streets surrounding the huge indoor arena.

The total cost of the event is unknown, but Forbes magazine estimated that it exceeded $20 million. The couple also donated $26 million to several charities before tying the knot.

The lavish ceremony last week was closely watched by Swift's fans, who have followed the 14-time Grammy winner's love life largely through songs based on her relationships.