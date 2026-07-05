Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding featured a "garden inside the Garden," as more details emerge

New York, New York - More details are emerging about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, including reports that it featured a spectacular "garden inside the Garden" aesthetic and appearances from dozens of celebrities.

More details are emerging about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's weddings, including reports that it featured a "garden inside the Garden" aesthetic. © AFP/Jason Miller/Getty Images

The pop superstar and three-time NFL Superbowl champion, both 36, tied the knot on Friday at the storied Madison Square Garden under heavy security, with the 1,000 or so attendees reportedly required to sign nondisclosure agreements.

Swift and Kelce's wedding, which took place hours after Harry Styles cheekily played a breakup song believed to have been written for her, was also celebrated by a lit-up Empire State Building, signifying her "something blue."

Nuggets of new information surfaced on Saturday, starting with the anchors of ABC's Good Morning America program – Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and retired NFL legend Michael Strahan – describing their experience at the party.

Stephanopoulos said the ceremony was "as intimate as it could possibly be, given that it was Madison Square Garden." He said the couple had created "this garden inside the Garden that was just so beautiful."

"It's hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate," he added.

"They had their neighbors, their high school friends. It was like any wedding that you would attend," said Roberts.

The wedding featured a celebrity who's who, from Swift pals Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran, to actors Hugh Grant and Bradley Cooper.

The CEO of AMC, Adam Aron, posted – and then deleted – a lengthy account of the proceedings on X, writing: "Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat."