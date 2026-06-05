Taylor Swift returns to her country roots with new Toy Story 5 track!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift tapped back into her country music roots as she released a brand-new track for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

Taylor Swift has released a new song for the soundtrack of Toy Story 5, which hits theaters on June 19. © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylornation

The song – called I Knew It, I Knew You – dropped on Friday.

The 36-year-old pop star penned the bouncy country track specifically for the soundtrack, drawing inspiration from the character Jessie.

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," Taylor wrote in a social media post, which featured a childhood video of her dressed as a cowgirl, just like Jessie.

"Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

Taylor revealed that she reunited with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff on the song, saying that they wrote it with "so much adoration" for the iconic Disney-Pixar characters.

This is just the latest instance of the Karma singer lending her talents to a movie soundtrack.

Early in her career, she wrote country-inspired tracks for movies like Hannah Montana: The Movie and The Hunger Games.