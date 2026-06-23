Taylor Swift seemingly celebrates bachelorette party – and Blake Lively is MIA!

By Kelly Christ,  Mia Berger

New York, New York - It won't be long now: Next month, Taylor Swift is set to celebrate her big wedding. Apparently, her bachelorette party already took place over the weekend – but there was no sign of her former close friend, Blake Lively!

Taylor Swift (r.) is said to have celebrated her bachelorette party over the weekend, but Blake Lively was nowhere to be seen.
Taylor Swift (r.) is said to have celebrated her bachelorette party over the weekend, but Blake Lively was nowhere to be seen.  © Collage: Julian Hamilton & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 38-year-old actor was instead seen shopping alone in New York, while Swift was partying with her closest friends.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old singer held her bachelorette party at her vacation home in Rhode Island.

Insiders report that a woman in a white outfit, who closely resembled Swift, was seen on the balcony, along with three other people in black attire.

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There was, however, no sign of Lively, even though the two once shared a close friendship.

In recent months, that relationship has cooled dramatically – reportedly the result of Swift getting dragged into Lively's legal battle against Justin Baldoni. Private messages between the former BFFs were even made public amid the case.

Following that, Swift is said to have distanced herself from the It Ends With Us star. Before the feud, Lively and Swift were often seen hanging out, but they haven't been spotted together in about a year and a half.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively (r.) were once close friends.
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively (r.) were once close friends.  © David Becker/AP/dpa

Did Taylor Swift invite Blake Lively to her wedding?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (r.) are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (r.) are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3.  © Emily Curiel/[email protected]/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

According to the Daily Mail, the pair recently spoke on the phone ahead of the wedding festivities.

An insider explained, "Blake is on the cusp of getting a second chance, and they have had some loose conversations to test the waters to get the trust back. Blake is slowly getting back into the fold now that Taylor is having a change of heart."

Even though Lively reportedly wasn't part of the bachelorette party, she is said to have received a wedding invitation.

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Not only did the Cruel Summer artist celebrate her bachelorette party this weekend, but her fiancé, Travis Kelce, was spotted partying in Los Angeles with his pals at the same time.

According to the rumor mill, the couple's glamorous wedding is set to be held on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Cover photo: Collage: Julian Hamilton & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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