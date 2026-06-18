Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding cost revealed as bachelorette party rumors swirl

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported Madison Square Garden nuptials may be an "Eras Tour-level production," per the latest wedding rumors !

Insiders tease that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's (c.) wedding could be as huge as Taylor's Eras Tour. © Collage: kena betancur / AFP & Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Several sources spilled to Page Six that the pair's ceremony is apparently spearheaded by Los Angeles-based celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed.

Insiders dish that Mark has been working on the alleged July 3 event "for months," as another source shared, "He can build something spectacular out of nothing."

Darren Olarsch, founder of On The Move Entertainment, shared that the wedding "would be an Eras Tour-level production" if it's held at MSG.

He added, "It's doable, but it is like planning a concert. What might be a $300,000 wedding somewhere else, inside the Garden would be $3 million."