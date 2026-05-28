Travis Kelce hints at name change after Taylor Swift wedding

New York, New York - Could Travis Kelce soon become Mr. Swift-Kelce? With a new social media like, the athlete has sparked rumors that he'll be taking fiancée Taylor Swift 's name after their wedding!

Travis Kelce (r.) has stirred rumors that he'll take Taylor Swift's last name after their upcoming wedding with a telling social media like! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The buzz came after the 36-year-old NFL star gave a like to a recent Instagram post from the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, which saw the episode's hosts and guests debate whether Taylor will change her last name after the big day.

They raised the fact that the 36-year-old pop star is "way more globally famous than her husband-to-be, so it might make more sense for Travis to adopt her name, rather than the usual tradition of a wife taking her spouse's name.

But the podcasters also debated a possible hyphen scenario, suggesting the two could opt for Swift-Kelce and admitting that the name "kinda has a ring to it."

Travis is a follower of the show's Instagram page, but his like on this particular clip naturally sparked a fan frenzy!

"Travis liking this is hilarious," one user commented. "that's why he's perfect for her."

Some fans did weigh in on the name debate as well, with many guessing that Taylor would adopt Kelce in her personal life but avoid changing her last name professionally.