Tell-all book unpacks Brooklyn Beckham wedding drama amid family feud: "Like a crime scene"

London, UK - Brooklyn Beckham 's estrangement from his famous parents, David and Victoria, will be unpacked in a juicy new tell-all!

The relationship between Brooklyn Beckham (r) and his parents, David and Victoria (c), remains strained as new details emerge about what led to the rift. © picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire | Matt Crossick

Per the Daily Mail, Alison Boshoff's new book, Brand Beckham: The Fame. The Feuds. The Fallout, will uncover what led to the famous family's feud and recounts some tense moments from Brooklyn's nuptials to Nicola Peltz.

The memoir reportedly described the mood during a post-wedding brunch as "ice cold," with a guest sharing, "It was as if someone had died," adding that it felt "like a crime scene."

As for the former soccer player's speech, the author claimed that David only spoke about his relationship with Brooklyn, writing, "On a day when it's customary to praise the bride, David didn't."

Another guest called the speech one of the "strangest moments of the day," as the athlete hadn't spoken to his son "for three months" before that.

The book, which is slated for release in mid-August, comes as the model remains at odds with her in-laws, which allegedly began after his April 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn himself sparked a public feud with his parents by lashing out at them in a shocking social media post at the start of 2025.