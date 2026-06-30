The Ring star Daveigh Chase's cause of death revealed after sudden passing

Los Angeles, California - About two weeks ago, The Ring star Daveigh Chase passed away at just 35 years old. Now, her heartbreaking cause of death has been revealed.

The Ring star Daveigh Chase died of AIDS. © JORDAN STRAUSS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After initially being reported as meningitis and a blood infection, the County of Los Angeles medical examiner has released new details about the former child star's death.

As TMZ reported on Monday, the autopsy concluded that Chase died of AIDS, which refers to a set of symptoms that can appear in an advanced HIV infection.

Chase's death is therefore classified as natural, the report says.

The former actor passed away in mid‑June at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Drug use is also cited as a significant contributing factor to her death.