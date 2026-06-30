The Ring star Daveigh Chase's cause of death revealed after sudden passing

By Franka Wolf

Los Angeles, California - About two weeks ago, The Ring star Daveigh Chase passed away at just 35 years old. Now, her heartbreaking cause of death has been revealed.

The Ring star Daveigh Chase died of AIDS.
The Ring star Daveigh Chase died of AIDS.  © JORDAN STRAUSS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After initially being reported as meningitis and a blood infection, the County of Los Angeles medical examiner has released new details about the former child star's death.

As TMZ reported on Monday, the autopsy concluded that Chase died of AIDS, which refers to a set of symptoms that can appear in an advanced HIV infection.

Chase's death is therefore classified as natural, the report says.

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The former actor passed away in mid‑June at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Drug use is also cited as a significant contributing factor to her death.

Daveigh Chase struggled with drug problems for years

Daveigh Chase rose to fame in the early 2000s.
Daveigh Chase rose to fame in the early 2000s.  © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Chase's father, John David Schwallier, recounted in an interview with the New York Times, Chase had been struggling with drug addiction since she was just 13.

John David Schwallier said he had not been in contact with her since she turned 19, but shortly before her death, he was able to visit his daughter in the hospital and say goodbye.

Chase began her acting career as a child.

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In addition to her breakout role as Samara in The Ring, she also gained recognition as a voice actor in Disney's animated hit Lilo & Stitch.

Later, she took on various roles in movies and TV series, including Donnie Darko and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

She has not appeared in any new productions since 2016.

Cover photo: JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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