Tim Heidecker debuts role as Alex Jones' InfoWars replacement host after The Onion buyout

Chicago, Illinois - Comedian Tim Heidecker recently unveiled his new role as the host of the revamped InfoWars, officially replacing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

On Friday, comedian Tim Heidecker (r) made his debut as the host of InfoWars after The Onion managed to buy out the site from Alex Jones (l.) © Collage: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP & AMANDA EDWARDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a video shared on Friday by satirical news site The Onion, Heidecker – delivering his best impression of his predecessor – announced that "Alex and his gang of liars and scoundrels have been cast out into the street. They have lost InfoWars... and their various platforms."

The nearly 20-minute clip mimicked much of Jones' shows, with Heidecker taking a call from someone impersonating President Donald Trump, and advising his viewers on bizarre topics such as how to "turn your piss into gold" in order to get wealthy.

At the end, Heidecker sipped from a wine glass he claimed contained "human blood of the forsaken and the sinners."

The move comes as Jones owes $1.5 billion in legal damages to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, whom he repeatedly slandered as "crisis actors" in what he claimed was a tragedy staged by the US government.

In 2024, a Bankruptcy Judge approved auctions for Jones' ownership of Free Speech Systems – the parent company of InfoWars – to help pay the massive judgment.

Working with the victims' families, The Onion tried to purchase InfoWars, but in December 2024, the sale was blocked by a judge.

The Onion vowed to continue fighting, and on April 20, the site announced that they had officially taken over Jones' network.