Will Ciara Miller return for Summer House season 11 after West Wilson drama?

Hamptons, New York - Ciara Miller has set the record straight about her future on Summer House !

Ciara Miller will return for Summer House season 11, despite the Bravo show's recent drama. © Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After Bravo's Hamptons-set reality series was rocked by the scandal of Amanda Batula and West Wilson's shocking romance, fans feared that Ciara may not return for another summer.

Thankfully, the 30-year-old confirmed on Saturday's episode of Love Island USA that she is indeed starring in season 11.

Ciara, who has been hosting Love Island's weekly Aftersun specials alongside Tefi Pessoa, did not appear in Fiji for the final episode, instead filming from a remote location.

"I have Summer House to shoot – season 11. I gotta get back to the Hamptons," she explained.

While Summer House has traditionally begun filming around the Fourth of July, production was seemingly delayed by a week this year.

And that delay is no surprise, as the show's future was thrown into question by the co-stars' controversial new romance.

Now, though, it's been made official that both Amanda and West are out, while Ciara – who was previously linked to West – and Amanda's ex-husband, Kyle Cooke, are back on board.