Zendaya shares PDA with Tom Holland as she debuts method dressing looks for Spider-Man 4 press tour

Rome, Italy - Zendaya and her newly-confirmed husband Tom Holland have kicked off their international press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day with PDA and fashion galore!

Zendaya (r.) dropped a sweet selfie with Tom Holland amid the pair's globe-trotting press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. © Collage: IMAGO / BREUEL-BILD & Screenshot/Instagram/@zendaya

On Tuesday, the pair's promo took them to Rome, where Zendaya turned heads in a sparkling, mid-riff-baring set inspired by the superhero's signature colors.

The 28-year-old Euphoria star even dropped a rare social media post from the outing, which included a rare PDA snap that saw Tom kissing the top of her head.

"Just jumping on to say hi from our stop in Rome," Zendaya wrote in the caption, adding a red heart at the end.

Tom also shared a post from Rome, saying there was "nowhere quite like" it under a black-and-white photo of the co-stars smiling and holding hands.

So far, Tom and Zendaya have stopped in Madrid, Amsterdam, and Berlin in addition to Rome, and fans have already gotten plenty of show-stopping style moments from Zendaya.

The Dune actor has become known for "method dressing" on her press runs, meaning that she pulls inspiration from the movies she's promoting in her outfits.