Zendaya shares PDA with Tom Holland as she debuts method dressing looks for Spider-Man 4 press tour
Rome, Italy - Zendaya and her newly-confirmed husband Tom Holland have kicked off their international press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day with PDA and fashion galore!
On Tuesday, the pair's promo took them to Rome, where Zendaya turned heads in a sparkling, mid-riff-baring set inspired by the superhero's signature colors.
The 28-year-old Euphoria star even dropped a rare social media post from the outing, which included a rare PDA snap that saw Tom kissing the top of her head.
"Just jumping on to say hi from our stop in Rome," Zendaya wrote in the caption, adding a red heart at the end.
Tom also shared a post from Rome, saying there was "nowhere quite like" it under a black-and-white photo of the co-stars smiling and holding hands.
So far, Tom and Zendaya have stopped in Madrid, Amsterdam, and Berlin in addition to Rome, and fans have already gotten plenty of show-stopping style moments from Zendaya.
The Dune actor has become known for "method dressing" on her press runs, meaning that she pulls inspiration from the movies she's promoting in her outfits.
Zendaya stuns on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour
After including nods to Spider-Man: No Way Home's villains in her looks for the last sequel's press run, she's opted to channel the web-slinger himself while promoting the fourth installment.
In addition to her red-and-blue number in Rome, Zendaya has opted for several black-and-silver looks with web-like detailing.
She's also been rocking her presumed wedding band in addition to her engagement ring.
While Tom hasn't been seen with his band much so far, he was the one to (finally) confirm the chatter that he and Zendaya secretly tied the knot.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / BREUEL-BILD & Screenshot/Instagram/@zendaya