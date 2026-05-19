Ex-Google exec takes charge at BBC after Trump-fueled leadership shakeup

London, UK - A former Google executive took over as the BBC 's new director-general on Monday amid proposed job cuts and a $10-billion lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump , arguing that the world now "needs the BBC more than ever."

New BBC director general Matt Brittin arrives at Broadcasting House in central London on Monday to begin the first day in his new role. © BROOK MITCHELL / AFP

Matt Brittin (57), who has no broadcasting or journalism experience, starts the job against a background of drastic shifts in the media landscape.

The British-born executive was for over a decade president of Google's Europe, Middle East, and Africa division, which earns around a third of its revenue. He previously worked as a consultant for McKinsey.

Brittin replaces Tim Davie, who had held the BBC post since 2020. He resigned in November over the Trump lawsuit.

Trump launched his legal action over a documentary that included an edited clip of a speech he made ahead of the US Capitol riot in January 2021. The edit made it appear he explicitly urged supporters to attack the seat of Congress.

The BBC said in March it had formally asked a US federal court in Florida to dismiss the lawsuit.

Arriving at the BBC's central London headquarters for his first day in charge, he was greeted by a handful of placard-waving protesters from the National Union of Journalists.

The corporation has said it is looking to axe up to 2,000 jobs as it tries to reduce costs by 10% over the next three years.

Brittin told reporters he was "honored" and "humbled" to be taking on the role.