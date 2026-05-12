Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's fraught marriage at heart of dreamy opera opening in New York

New York, New York - Like a macabre scene from one of her vivid canvases, Frida Kahlo holds Diego Rivera in her arms as he dies at the foot of a gaunt red tree, their silhouettes framed by blue curtains, at the end of an opera devoted to their tumultuous relationship.

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as Frida Kahlo performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Gabriela Lena Frank's El Ultimo Sueno de Frida y Diego at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on May 11, 2026. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Sung in Spanish, Frida and Diego: The Last Dream is being staged for the first time at New York's Metropolitan Opera starting Thursday, before an international cinema broadcast May 30.

The 2022 opera is not a biopic, but a "fantasy," said American composer Gabriela Lena Frank, who worked with Cuban-American playwright Nilo Cruz.

The story is set in 1957, three years after Kahlo's death, in the final hours of Rivera's life – as he is haunted by regrets about their stormy relationship, his infidelities, their inability to have a child together, and how he overshadowed his wife's career while she was still alive.

Their posthumous reunion – a way to find "redemption," Cruz said – happens on the occasion of Dia de los Muertos, Mexico's celebration of the dead, when Kahlo seeks her husband in the world of the living and a chance to paint again.

"Latinos, you know, we're in a very difficult moment right now," Frank said. "It's incredible to me that this is when a cultural institution like the Met Opera is celebrating a deeply Latino story."