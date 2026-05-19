Jackson Pollock painting goes for enormous sum at auction in New York

New York, New York - A Jackson Pollock painting sold for a record $181.2 million on Monday at Christie's in New York, leading a blockbuster day at the auction house.

People look at Jackson Pollock s painting Number 7A 1948), which was set to be auctioned by Christie's in New York, on May 13, 2026. © IMAGO / Agencia EFE

With its black drips of paint accented by touches of red on a huge canvas spanning over nine feet, Pollock's Number 7A, 1948 sold for $181.2 million, including fees.

According to ARTnews, the sale makes it the fourth most expensive work ever sold at auction.

The previous auction record for the abstract expressionist painter was $61.2 million, set in 2021. Other works by him have been sold privately for up to $200 million.

"It is with this work that Pollock finally frees himself from the shackles of conventional easel painting and produces one of the first truly abstract paintings in the history of art," Christie's said in a statement.

Danaide, a bronze head sculpted around 1913 by Romanian-born artist Constantin Brancusi, sold for $107.6 million, topping its previous record of $71.2 million set in 2018.

No. 15 (Two Greens and Red Stripe) by American painter Mark Rothko sold for $98.4 million, while Catalan artist Joan Miro's Portrait of Madame K. was bought for $53.5 million.

The sales smashed previous records for Rothko ($86.9 million) and Miro ($37 million) set in 2012.