Love Island USA: The couples in the finale, according to fans

Fiji - The votes are in, the stage is nearly set, and Love Island fans are about to find out just which couples will be on their screens for the Season 8 finale come Sunday. Will Melanie take her family's advice and leave Sincere and the villa behind? Here's who's making the cut — according to the reality TV streets.

Love Island Season 8 contestants Trinity (l.) and Bryce are frontrunners for Sunday's finale. © Collage: Courtesy of Peacock

Family night delivered the truth bombs Melanie (spoken in Corbin's voice) and the other islanders (we're looking at you, Kayda) needed to hear, but the fate of the contestants was put into the hands of the viewers in the form of a finale-making vote on Tuesday.

It seems Melanie is willing to ignore every poetic and heartfelt plea from her mom and sister to leave Sincere and give someone a chance who won't waste it. Given the number of fans they seem to have working in their favor (she recently reached 1 million followers on Instagram, as did Trinity, per Pop Crave), there's a good chance Melanie and Sincere will be one of the four couples in the finale.

But there's good news for America's new favorite Islander — Bryce's grandma, Anne. According to market prediction exchange platform Kalshi, Bryce and his day 1 gal, Trinity, have the best odds of not only making it to the Love Island Season 8 finale, but also taking home the $100,000 cash prize.

At the time of writing, Bryce has an 89% chance of winning while Trinity has a 90% chance, per Kalshi's markets. But the social media world seems to agree, with X user @bae_baenicki praising Brinity: "Give Trinity & Bryce the 100k already. This is LOVE ISLAND henny . I just love when LOVE ISLAND works for 2 strangers."

But who is likely to join the market's frontrunners in Sunday's finale?