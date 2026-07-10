Love Island USA: The couples in the finale, according to fans
Fiji - The votes are in, the stage is nearly set, and Love Island fans are about to find out just which couples will be on their screens for the Season 8 finale come Sunday. Will Melanie take her family's advice and leave Sincere and the villa behind? Here's who's making the cut — according to the reality TV streets.
Family night delivered the truth bombs Melanie (spoken in Corbin's voice) and the other islanders (we're looking at you, Kayda) needed to hear, but the fate of the contestants was put into the hands of the viewers in the form of a finale-making vote on Tuesday.
It seems Melanie is willing to ignore every poetic and heartfelt plea from her mom and sister to leave Sincere and give someone a chance who won't waste it. Given the number of fans they seem to have working in their favor (she recently reached 1 million followers on Instagram, as did Trinity, per Pop Crave), there's a good chance Melanie and Sincere will be one of the four couples in the finale.
But there's good news for America's new favorite Islander — Bryce's grandma, Anne. According to market prediction exchange platform Kalshi, Bryce and his day 1 gal, Trinity, have the best odds of not only making it to the Love Island Season 8 finale, but also taking home the $100,000 cash prize.
At the time of writing, Bryce has an 89% chance of winning while Trinity has a 90% chance, per Kalshi's markets. But the social media world seems to agree, with X user @bae_baenicki praising Brinity: "Give Trinity & Bryce the 100k already. This is LOVE ISLAND henny . I just love when LOVE ISLAND works for 2 strangers."
But who is likely to join the market's frontrunners in Sunday's finale?
Love Island Season 8 finale predictions
According to Kalshi's predictions for the top 3 couples, after Bryce and Trinity (who are currently 99% favored to win), Aniya and Carl have the second-best chance at grabbing the crown and the bag, with a 91% chance, followed by Melanie and Sincere with a 51% chance, and Kayda and Zach with a 41% chance.
Some spoilers have appeared claiming that the two couples who were voted out of tonight's episode were KC and Titi, along with Kenzie and Dylan, but others have said it's Kayda and Zach, along with Kenzie and Dylan, who get the boot. Will the core four make it to the end, or are more plot twists on the way?
To see who makes the finale and who heads home, tune into the penultimate episode of Love Island USA on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Cover photo: Collage: Courtesy of Peacock