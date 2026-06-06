Backrooms director says movie was born of "itch to explore" viral horror meme

Paris, France - Bringing a horror series that went viral on YouTube to the big screen, the new movie Backrooms smashed box office records in its opening weekend in the US.

20-year-old Kane Parsons began his Backrooms project with a 2022 found footage YouTube video. © Collage: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP & IMAGO / Landmark Media

Ahead of the release, 20-year-old director Kane Parsons told AFP how the project developed from a creepy story that spread online about a claustrophobic, labyrinthine alternate dimension.

When did you come across the Backrooms universe?

"It was May of 2019. I would have been 13 at the time. I do not recall the first time I saw [the original photo that inspired the stories] exactly, because it was very prevalent as a meme... I kind of saw it everywhere for a couple of weeks.

"Initially, I think the thing that was speaking to me was the fact that I have certainly been in a million different spaces that resemble the backrooms and feel like the backrooms.

"The generic aspect to them is evocative of vague memories from childhood you can't quite pin down. It wasn't actually until probably a couple of years later [that]... I had the itch to try to explore that myself, and that's what I did with that first short."

Your first video, posted in 2022, showed a young boy straying through terrifying corridors and topped 20 million views in two weeks. How did that affect you?

"It did very well on YouTube initially, which I did not expect... within a month of that, I started getting emails from a whole bunch of different companies.

"I had no interaction with the film industry at that point. I was 16 at the time. So it was all very new and I was very sceptical of what it could mean to try to adapt this or to be engaging with suits at all for something that I cared so personally about.

"I wanted to appreciate and be very careful with the legacy of this thing. If we're gonna go down that road, we've got to do it very specifically and very meticulously."