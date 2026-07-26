Marvel announces Black Panther III at Comic-Con

San Diego, California - Superhero movie fans will officially return to the world of Wakanda in Black Panther III, the newest entry in the Marvel film franchise, the studio announced at Comic-Con on Saturday.

From l. to r.: Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and David Jonsson speak onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Marvel Studios Hall H presentation on July 25, 2026 © AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

British actor David Jonsson will play the lead role in the film, due out on December 15, 2028.

Known for his performances in the HBO television series Industry and the 2025 film The Long Walk, Jonsson steps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the son of T'Challa, the original Black Panther superhero played by actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who rocketed to fame in 2018's Black Panther, died in 2020 at the age of 43 as a result of colon cancer.

Marvel announced the Black Panther three-quel with Jonsson appearing in front of thousands of fans at Comic-Con's famous Hall H.

"Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join," Jonsson told the crowd.

"I actually don't want to say too much because I want to let this screen do the talk," he said.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who directed the first two Black Panther films, will return to helm the third.

"Today is extra special," Coogler said, joining Jonsson and Marvel executive producer Kevin Feige on stage.

Coogler told the audience Black Panther III will follow T'Challa's son as he comes of age and follows in his father's superhero-sized footsteps.