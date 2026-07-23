San Diego Comic-Con 2026 kicks off with all eyes on Marvel Studios!

San Diego, California - Comic book fans will return to San Diego, California, on Thursday for the latest Comic-Con, with many convention-goers buzzing about this year's return of Marvel .

Fans descended on San Diego on Thursday for the start of the annual Comic-Con event. © Collage: Chris DELMAS / AFP

The studio skipped last year's event, but will be back at the coveted Hall H on Saturday to promote Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to premiere in December.

Under the Russo brothers' direction, the latest superhero flick will pick up where 2019's Endgame left off, bringing together heroes and villains from X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, and the Fantastic Four to duke it out once more.

The last time Marvel was in Hall H, they stunned more than 6,000 attendees by announcing Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – or MCU as breathless fans call it – not as Iron Man, but as the villainous Doctor Doom.

DC Studios will also grace Hall H to preview its HBO series Lanterns, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as small-town Nebraska detectives, which debuts August 16.

The flesh-and-blood narrative offers a new take on 2011's Green Lantern, a Ryan Reynolds-led space adventure movie.