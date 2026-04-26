Michael Jackson biopic moonwalks to top of the box office in historic opening

Los Angeles, California - Michael, the much-anticipated biopic about late superstar Michael Jackson, debuted atop the North American box office this weekend with a thriller-ing $97 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Jaafar Jackson stars as his late uncle Michael in the biopic about the King of Pop. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and distributed by Lionsgate, chronicles the legendary artist's rise from a child star to one of the world's most famous pop icons.

In the starring role is Jaafar Jackson, the pop star's nephew.

"This is a record-shattering opening for a musical biography," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The film has strong audience approval, "playing as a feel-good, nostalgic appreciation," he said, but "reviews are weak."

"Most critics feel the film is superficial and avoids the complicated parts of the performer's life, including allegations of sexual misbehavior," Gross said, while noting a Part 2 is in the works.

With the film already released in Europe, it has globally taken in nearly $220 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

In second place at the US and Canadian box office was The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with another $21.2 million.

After spending the last three weeks in the top spot, the animated sequel from Universal and Illumination Studios has hauled in over $775 million at the global box office, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Third place went to Amazon MGM's hit sci-fi adventure comedy Project Hail Mary, with $13.2 million.