Michael Jackson biopic returns to top of the box office despite controversy

Los Angeles, California - Michael, the biopic about late music superstar Michael Jackson, has returned to the top spot at the North American box office, showing impressive staying power with audiences, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Michael has earned more than $700 million at the global box office. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The film, which chronicles the legendary artist's rise from child star to one of the world's most famous pop icons, took in $26.1 million in its fourth week of release, Exhibitor Relations reported.

The Lionsgate movie – which stars Jaafar Jackson, the singer's nephew, in his first acting role – has been criticized for not including any material about allegations of sexual abuse, but fans have nevertheless flocked to hear the King of Pop's iconic hits.

Overall, Michael has raked in a massive $703.8 million at the global box office.

Holding its own at number two was The Devil Wears Prada 2, which earned $18 million in US and Canadian theaters.

The hotly anticipated Disney/20th Century film sequel to the 2006 smash hit about the cutthroat world of high fashion – starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci – has raked in about $175.9 million domestically.

Debuting in third place was horror flick Obsession from Focus Features, which earned $16.1 million.

The low-budget film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette as a man who makes a sinister bargain to win the affections of the woman he admires – and must bear the consequences.