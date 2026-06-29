Olivia Wilde explores complicated relationships in sexy new rom-com The Invite

Los Angeles, California - As she directed and starred in the sexy romantic comedy The Invite, Olivia Wilde took a deep dive into discussions about relationships and how they survive – conversations her co-stars joined with open arms.

Olivia Wilde's third directorial effort, The Invite, hit select theaters last week. © IMAGO / Agencia EFE

"There was an amazing kind of collective catharsis," Wilde told AFP at the Hollywood premiere of her new film, in which she shares the screen with Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz.

"I think we all walked away feeling like we had gained a little bit of knowledge, a little perspective from each other, because everyone had been so vulnerable."

The Invite, which had its world premiere at the Sundance festival earlier this year and was released in select cities on Friday, tells the story of two couples at different moments in their relationships.

When the frustrated and tired Joe and Angela (Rogen and Wilde) host the charismatic Hawk and Pina (Norton and Cruz) for a dinner party, the night takes some unexpected turns.

The film is both funny and dark, and allows viewers to ponder their own relationship issues.

"It was a really great and honest examination of how relationships evolve as the people in them evolve," Rogen told AFP.

The 44-year-old actor – coming off a banner year of awards for his Hollywood satire The Studio – said relationships are always box office gold because "it's high stakes, very personal, very relatable."