Toy Story 5 wins big for Disney with the best box office opening of 2026!
Los Angeles, California - Disney's Toy Story 5 romped to the best opening weekend of the year, raking in $160 million in North America, industry estimates showed Sunday, a record for the much-loved Pixar movie franchise.
The sequel, which debuted over Father's Day weekend, features Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear, and their gang of toys fighting for survival against competition from technology, particularly a tablet.
"This is prime family moviegoing season, and Toy Story is delivering," said industry analyst David A. Gross.
Gross called it "another sensational opening for a Pixar series sequel," noting that Toy Story 5 had the best starting weekend for any film in the franchise, an estimated 37% higher than Toy Story 4.
That will likely make it the second-biggest animated movie opening of all time, behind Disney unit Pixar's Incredibles 2, which made $182.7 million in June 2018, he said.
"Family moviegoing has been leading the industry since it came roaring back from the pandemic in 2023," Gross added. "A lot of the genre's success is coming from sequels, live-action remakes of animation pictures, and hybrid combinations."
Toy Story 5 – which returns with Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack voicing key characters – opened on 4,425 screens across the US and Canada over the weekend, Exhibitor Relations' estimates showed.
Runner-up in the weekend box office take was the Stephen Spielberg-directed sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, which debuted the previous weekend.
With an ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, the action-packed Universal film follows an effort to reveal a decades-long cover-up of extraterrestrial visitations.
It brought in an estimated $17 million, lifting its total to $78.2 million, according to estimates.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media