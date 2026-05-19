All Things Go 2026: Zara Larsson, Lola Young, and more headline can't-miss NYC music festival

Queens, New York - The All Things Go music festival is returning to New York's Forest Hills Stadium this fall, with stars like Zara Larsson, Brandi Carlile, and MUNA scoring headlining slots.

Zara Larsson (l.) and Lola Young are set to head the stage for the 2026 All Things Go music festival in Queens this fall. © Collage: Alexander Tamargo & Mat Hayward / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/@allthingsgo

The Big Apple rendition of the festival, which highlights female and LGBTQ+ artists, debuted its lineup on Monday for the three-day event set to run between Friday, September 25, and Sunday, September 27.

Zara Larsson takes the top billing on Friday night, along with Lola Young, who is making her All Things Go comeback after suffering a scary on-stage collapse at last year's festival.

Joining them on Friday are Blu Detiger, Chloe Qisha, model-turned-singer Cara Delevingne, and the queen of the weekend herself, Rebecca Black.

On Saturday, folk-rock icon Brandi Carlile leads the day, with Jensen McRae, Sienna Spiro, CMAT, Natalie Jinju, and Hacks star Meg Stalter rounding out the schedule.

The final day will be headlined by MUNA, with The Beaches, Hemlocke Springs, Grace Ives, and Cherry Bomb also set to perform.

Pop star Carly Rae Jepsen will also give a special sunset performance.

Tickets for the NYC festival go on sale on Wednesday at 10 AM during the fan presale. Music lovers can head to allthingsgofestival.com to sign up for access.