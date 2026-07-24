Charli XCX pivots from hyperpop in first post-Brat album drop – are fans feeling it?

London, UK - British megastar Charli XCX released her first album since the smash hit Brat on Friday, shaking things up with a moody, self-referential collection titled Music , Fashion, Film.

Charli XCX entered her post-Brat era with the release of Music, Fashion, Film on Friday. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@charli_xcx

The 33-year-old's seventh studio album tries to break from the hyperpop, hedonistic Brat, which swept the summer of 2024 with its club-ready tracks.

Music, Fashion, Film is more understated, and like her tongue-in-cheek mockumentary released earlier this year, grapples with the insecurity that comes with global stardom and commercial success.

Littered with references to the worlds of music, film, and fashion, the album explores themes of artistic immortality and identity.

The album's black-and-white vinyl cover is graced by titans of the three industries: Velvet Underground rocker John Cale, designer Marc Jacobs, and director Martin Scorsese.

It comprises 11 compact songs featuring electronic and guitar riffs, the singer's signature deadpan lyrics, and a steady dose of nostalgia.

The closing track includes a narration from Canadian director David Cronenberg, whose cult film Crash inspired Charli's fifth album.

At the end of the song, called No One Lasts Forever, Cronenberg says: "Yes, some artists have created art that has really survived thousands of years."

"But experientially, for them, they are dead, they are gone. They are not experiencing that."