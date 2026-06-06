Gov Ball 2026 Day 1: Katseye, Baby Keem, and Lorde kick off NYC's hottest festival

Queens, New York - The Governors Ball music festival has returned to Queens for another epic year, with KATSEYE, Baby Keem, and Lorde kicking off the 2026 weekend in style.

KATSEYE (l.) and Lorde had fans in a frenzy as Gov Ball 2026 kicked off on Friday. © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ

Friday welcomed plenty of music powerhouses to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, with Del Water Gap, Audrey Hobert, The Beths, The Dare, Mariah the Scientist, and more taking the stage in the early slots.

By 6 PM, KATSEYE fans were swarming the GovBallNYC stage to catch the global girl group's show-stopping set.

The band, which was formed on Netflix's Dream Academy, had the crowd immediately hooked with an opening performance of Pinky Up.

The audience skewed adorably young, with girls propped up on their parents' shoulders and others holding up signs decorated in crayon.

KATSEYE kept things electric with performances of hits like Gabriela – complete with an instantly-viral dance break – and Internet Girl. They wrapped things up with Gnarly, which had everyone on their feet and singing along.

Over on the Snapchat stage, rapper Baby Keem treated fans to more than 20 songs during his set, primarily pulling from the 25-year-old's latest album, Ca$ino.

By nightfall, it was time for Lorde to close things out with an electric set featuring songs from across her discography.