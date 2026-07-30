Ex-Prince Andrew faces new embarrassment after losing royal titles
London, UK – Because of his scandals and his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the former Prince Andrew has lost all of his royal titles and his longtime home. Now, he faces the loss of one of his last honors.
Although his brother, King Charles III, stripped all of Andrew's royal titles last year after the Epstein files were released, the former Duke of York was initially allowed to keep the "Freedom of the City of London" honor, according to The Mirror.
Andrew received the title because his late father, Prince Philip, had previously been appointed a "Freeman of the City of London." The status can be passed on to children.
Until now, the City of London Corporation believed it had no legal power to revoke the honor, so it asked Andrew to return it voluntarily.
Since the 66-year-old never complied, city lawyers are drafting new legislation. If passed, elected members could vote on stripping the award in the future.
A spokesperson told the tabloid, "We are developing a process that would allow the Freedom of the City of London to be removed where appropriate, having determined that there is currently no effective lawful mechanism to do so."
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February
It's believed that many people wanted a swift resolution of the matter, and if the new procedure is approved, a vote could soon be held on whether Andrew should have his honor revoked once and for all.
The City of London Corporation expressed "profound disappointment" in May over the fact that Andrew had not complied with their initial request to return the title.
The group emphasized that their thoughts "remain firmly with the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and all victims of sexual abuse and exploitation."
In February, the former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Furthermore, the British government is to examine whether Andrew can also be removed from the line of succession. However, such plans will only be pursued once the ongoing investigations are concluded.
Cover photo: Collage: Swen Pförtner/dpa & Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa