Ex-Prince Andrew faces new embarrassment after losing royal titles

London, UK – Because of his scandals and his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the former Prince Andrew has lost all of his royal titles and his longtime home. Now, he faces the loss of one of his last honors.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is in danger of losing his last remaining honor. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

Although his brother, King Charles III, stripped all of Andrew's royal titles last year after the Epstein files were released, the former Duke of York was initially allowed to keep the "Freedom of the City of London" honor, according to The Mirror.

Andrew received the title because his late father, Prince Philip, had previously been appointed a "Freeman of the City of London." The status can be passed on to children.

Until now, the City of London Corporation believed it had no legal power to revoke the honor, so it asked Andrew to return it voluntarily.

Since the 66-year-old never complied, city lawyers are drafting new legislation. If passed, elected members could vote on stripping the award in the future.

A spokesperson told the tabloid, "We are developing a process that would allow the Freedom of the City of London to be removed where appropriate, having determined that there is currently no effective lawful mechanism to do so."