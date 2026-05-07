Ex-Prince Andrew threatened by man "with weapon" near Sandringham Estate

London, UK - UK police said Thursday they had arrested a man wielding a weapon who "was behaving in an intimidating manner" close to the home of former prince Andrew in eastern England.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly threatened by a man with a weapon near his home in England. © Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Norfolk police confirmed they had been called to an incident late Wednesday near the Sandringham Estate, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and possession of an offensive weapon".

UK media reported that a man wearing a balaclava had allegedly threatened Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when he was out walking his dogs in the eastern Sandringham area.

The man had been sitting in his car when he saw Mountbatten-Windsor, and allegedly got out of the vehicle and headed towards the ex-prince, shouting at him, the Daily Telegraph said.

Andrew had been accompanied by a member of his private security, and fled to his own car, driving away at speed, the newspaper added.

It was the first media outlet to report on the incident.

Norfolk police said in a statement that "officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7:30 PM yesterday".

The man "was taken to King's Lynn police investigation centre for questioning and remains in custody".

Andrew, the second of the late Queen Elizabeth II's three sons and brother to King Charles III, was arrested in mid-February amid new revelations stemming from his ties to the late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.