Kate Middleton embarks on first official foreign trip since cancer battle

Reggio Emilia, Italy - Britain's Princess Catherine started a two-day visit to Italy on Wednesday, focused on early childhood development, in her first official foreign trip since her 2024 cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton has embarked on a two-day visit to Italy, marking the Princess of Wales' first foreign trip since she battled cancer. © Marco BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP

The Princess of Wales, whose husband, Prince William, is the heir to the British throne, was welcomed in the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia.

Early education is a subject close to her heart as a mother of three children – George (12), Charlotte (11), and Louis (8).

Her trip will focus on the princess's work in early years child development, said a Kensington Palace statement.

It will be "a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them", the palace added.

Kate, as she is widely known, is looking forward to "seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together".

She announced in January 2025 that she was in remission from cancer and has been gradually returning to public royal duties.

Her last official trip abroad was in December 2022, when she traveled to Boston in the US with William for the awarding of the environmental Earthshot prize.

She announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer, without revealing which type, and that she had begun chemotherapy.