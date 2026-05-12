Kate Middleton reveals adorable reason she let her kids stay up late on a school night
London, UK - The children of the British royals also have to go to school and, therefore, typically go to bed early – but every now and then, there is an exception...
Kate Middleton has revealed the reason why she decided to let her little ones – Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (11), and Prince Louis (8) – to stay up late last week.
And the explanation is too cute: the mini royals are all big soccer fans and were keen to support their favorite team, Aston Villa!
However, it wasn't quite that easy, as dad Prince William made his way to the stadium to watch the Aston Villa game live.
His three children would have loved to accompany him, but as it was a Thursday night, that didn't happen.
So, a solution had to be found quickly: instead of being there in the stadium, George, Charlotte, and Louis were allowed to stay up late with Kate and watch the game on TV from the comfort of their own home.
The royal support obviously paid off, as the team was able to secure victory!
Prince William has been an avid soccer fan for years
At a garden party hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales the following day, Kate also revealed that her husband can get pretty rowdy when watching Aston Villa games – and his children have adopted this behavior.
"They all make so much noise, even Louis," Kate said, according to People.
Even William let slip a comment about the previous evening: the 43-year-old admitted to a guest that the long evening of soccer had given him dark circles under his eyes!
Even though his children were unable to accompany him to the stadium this time, the heir to the British throne has already taken his offspring to matches on several occasions.
Last year, William was regularly spotted at soccer matches with his three children, so long as they didn't have school the next morning!
Cover photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa