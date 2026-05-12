Kate Middleton reveals adorable reason she let her kids stay up late on a school night

London, UK - The children of the British royals also have to go to school and, therefore, typically go to bed early – but every now and then, there is an exception...

(From l. to r.) Princess Charlotte, Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Prince William are all avid soccer fans. © Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Kate Middleton has revealed the reason why she decided to let her little ones – Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (11), and Prince Louis (8) – to stay up late last week.

And the explanation is too cute: the mini royals are all big soccer fans and were keen to support their favorite team, Aston Villa!

However, it wasn't quite that easy, as dad Prince William made his way to the stadium to watch the Aston Villa game live.

His three children would have loved to accompany him, but as it was a Thursday night, that didn't happen.

So, a solution had to be found quickly: instead of being there in the stadium, George, Charlotte, and Louis were allowed to stay up late with Kate and watch the game on TV from the comfort of their own home.

The royal support obviously paid off, as the team was able to secure victory!