Kate Middleton shares adorable moment with young fan at Royal Ascot event

London, UK - The British royal family attended the famous annual horse race, the Royal Ascot, just a few days ago, and it was at this event that Kate Middleton got to share an especially cute moment with a young fan!

Princess Kate shared a sweet moment with a young royal fan. © Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

During the second day of the event, a little girl managed to catch the attention of the royal family.

A video posted on X shows the 44‑year‑old sitting in a carriage with her husband, Prince William, and two other people.

Behind the camera, the little royal fan suddenly shouted, "Princess Kate!"

She continued her conversation at first, but Kate turned around a few seconds later and waved at the child.

"Hi, I can still see you!" the princess cheerfully replied.

But that wasn't the only cute fan moment Kate had that day. In another clip, a viewer told Kate that she looked beautiful.

"Thank you! I'm hoping the sun stays out," Kate said, clearly in good spirits.