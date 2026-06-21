Kate Middleton shares adorable moment with young fan at Royal Ascot event
London, UK - The British royal family attended the famous annual horse race, the Royal Ascot, just a few days ago, and it was at this event that Kate Middleton got to share an especially cute moment with a young fan!
During the second day of the event, a little girl managed to catch the attention of the royal family.
A video posted on X shows the 44‑year‑old sitting in a carriage with her husband, Prince William, and two other people.
Behind the camera, the little royal fan suddenly shouted, "Princess Kate!"
She continued her conversation at first, but Kate turned around a few seconds later and waved at the child.
"Hi, I can still see you!" the princess cheerfully replied.
But that wasn't the only cute fan moment Kate had that day. In another clip, a viewer told Kate that she looked beautiful.
"Thank you! I'm hoping the sun stays out," Kate said, clearly in good spirits.
Kate Middleton makes her first appearance at Royal Ascot since 2023
William also had pleasant conversations during the horse race, taking several moments to discuss the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
The 43‑year‑old even discussed his favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, with attendees of the event.
Kate's appearance at the horse race marked her first since 2023. Her three‑year hiatus was due to her battle with cancer.
Previously, she had stepped back from her royal duties to focus entirely on her recovery.
In January 2025, she announced that she was in remission, and since then, she has gradually resumed attending royal engagements.
Just a few weeks ago, the princess even completed her first international trip since the serious diagnosis and has now fully returned to her role as a working royal.
Cover photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa